Uzbekistan applies for beneficiary country status of EU's GSP+ system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has applied for the status of a beneficiary country of European Union's generalized scheme of preferences (GSP+), Trend reports citing the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

"The inclusion of Uzbekistan in the list of beneficiary countries will enable the country to significantly increase the volume of exports to the EU and increase the competitiveness of domestic goods in the European market," the message said.

At present, Uzbekistan uses the basic GSP, according to which the country can export about 3,000 goods to the EU countries without levying customs duties and 3,200 items - at reduced rates.

If Uzbekistan receives unilateral tariff preferences under GSP+, the number of products that Uzbek producers will be able to export to the EU countries will increase to 6,200.

According to the requirements of the EU, in order to receive GSP+ preferences, the interested country should ensure the fulfillment of certain conditions, including the ratification and effective implementation of 27 international conventions, among which 16 are in the field of human rights and basic labor standards, and 11 - in the field of environmental protection and good governance.

At present, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, together with relevant ministries and agencies, has completed work on fulfillment of the set conditions.

"As a result of the taken measures, the EU Commission informed the country about the adoption, on a preliminary basis, of a positive conclusion on the compliance of Uzbekistan with the requirements established for obtaining the status of beneficiary country "GSP +", the statement says.

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan prepared and sent to the EU a package of documents for consideration, in accordance with the requirements established by the Regulations of EU Commission.

“Obtaining the status of beneficiary of GSP+ will create a solid foundation for Uzbekistan's sustainable growth and diversification of exports, which will also serve the dynamic development of mutually beneficial foreign economic ties with the European Union," the statement says.

