Uzbekistan, UAE expands co-op on international migration

Economy 24 August 2020 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to take up a significant share of the UAE(United Arab Emirates) foreign labor market, Trend reports citing Podrobno.uz news agency.

"A major diversification program is being developed in cooperation with the UAE. The program aims to reduce the number of migrants from certain countries and increase the number of migrants from Central Asia, namely, from Uzbekistan. In March 2020, members of the UAE government visited Uzbekistan, during which agreements were signed between Labour Ministry of Uzbekistan and Emirati employers," First Deputy Employment and Labour Minister Erkin Mukhitdinov said at a meeting of the International Press Club in Tashkent.

According to him, Uzbekistan currently plans to open training centers for Uzbek migrants in Tashkent and Syrdarya covering three areas - hotel service, nursing home service, and taxi driving.

" To work in the UAE, Uzbeks will need to know at least 500-600 English words and about 300 Arabic words, in addition to IT legislation," Mukhitdinov said.

---

Tags:
