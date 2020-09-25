Overhaul of Azerbaijani 'President Heydar Aliyev' tanker completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

The overhaul of the 'President Heydar Aliyev' tanker belonging to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been completed, Trend reports citing ASCO.

The quality repair works were carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard said the company.

“The main and auxiliary engines, pipeline systems, and vessel mechanisms were repaired. Also, the automation systems, electrical installation, and hull welding works were completed,” the ASCO said.

In addition, rooms, bathrooms, and food courts for the crew members of the 'President Heydar Aliyev' vessel were renovated, added the company.

During the repair, the underwater and surface parts of the tanker and the deck were cleaned up and painted, the ASCO noted.

After the repair, the vessel successfully passed water tests and was put into operation, said the company.

The 'President Heydar Aliyev' vessel is one of the largest tankers belonging to the ASCO Transportation Fleet. The tanker is 149.9 meters long and 17.3 meters wide and has a total carrying capacity of 13,800 tons.