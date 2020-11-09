Azerbaijan introduces amendment to Law on NGOs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has issued a clarification regarding Decree No 446, Trend reports on Nov.9.

An amendment has been made to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On Non-Governmental Organizations (Public Associations)’, envisioning application of all amendments made to the constituent documents of public organizations in accordance with the laws of Azerbaijan ‘On state registration of legal entities and the state register’ and ‘About electronic signature and electronic document ‘.

Moreover, each subsequent change in the recorded facts, carrying out financial transactions on bank accounts, registration of grant agreements, contracts for the provision of services or the performance of work at the expense of foreign financial sources and the presentation of information on donations in documents received through an electronic application via the electronic information system ‘Private e-mail’ of the Ministry of Justice also will be carried out based on the above laws.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that earlier the above documents were submitted on hard copies.