Azerbaijan to develop transport sector on territories liberated from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan will create a transport sector in the cities and districts liberated from Armenian occupation in order to provide services of cargo movement, passenger transportation by buses and taxis, Head of the Public Relations Department of the State Automobile Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

"In these territories, it is planned to create repair shops for servicing cars, maintenance areas, gas stations, car washes, bus stops, etc.," she noted.

All this will be implemented as part of joint cooperation projects between the public and private sectors, said Allahyarova.