Azerbaijan to open new routes to connect liberated areas with other districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

New routes will be opened to connect the liberated territories of Azerbaijan with other districts of the country, Trend reports citing the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

According to the service, initially for the implementation of passenger transportation in villages and settlements, to be built on the territories liberated from the occupation, it’s planned to open routes connecting the urban centers with large villages and settlements.

It’s also planned to open regular intra-district (intra-city), as well as inter-city and inter-district passenger transportation routes that will connect Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar, and other cities with the urban centers.

After the return of the local population to their native places, the number of regular passenger transportation routes will be adjusted in accordance with the passenger traffic as needed.

The territories, including Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, Zangilan, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts, were liberated as a result of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020. Currently, it's planned to restore infrastructure and communications of the territories.