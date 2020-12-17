Azerbaijan working on strategy for dev't of regional tourism in Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev called on entrepreneurs to invest in the construction of hotels in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

Nagiyev voiced this appeal during his speech at the 3rd General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association.

The chairman stressed that the hospitality industry has suffered big in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world.

Nagiyev also gave detailed information on the development of appropriate support mechanisms by the State Tourism Agency to create a more favorable environment for the industry.

The chairman said that the Strategy for the Development of Regional Tourism in the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been prepared.

Chief executive officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid also delivered speech.

Sengstschmid said that in accordance with the National Hotel Rating System, this category has already been assigned to four regional hotels.

The chief executive officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board also spoke about the ongoing projects to prepare the tourism industry for the post-pandemic period.

“The representatives of the hospitality industry have demonstrated social responsibility during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Sengstschmid said. “The support of hotels in which foreigners who arrived in the country amid the pandemic stay during quarantine is highly appreciated.”