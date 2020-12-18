Azerbaijan Railways to reconstruct Yevlakh-Kocharli railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Yevlakh-Kocharli railway will be reconstructed in Azerbaijan, Elchin Mammadov, head of the infrastructure department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said, Trend reports on Dec. 18.

“This line is part of the 104-kilometer Yevlakh-Khankendi railroad, which runs from Barda to Aghdam,” Mammadov added.

"As is known, the president signed a decree on the reconstruction of the Barda-Aghdam railway,” head of the department said. “There is a big number of unexploded ordnance in the liberated districts. All of it will be neutralized by the relevant structures. The construction process will begin upon completion of these operations."

“The construction of a railway is not an easy task,” Mammadov added. “It is necessary to conduct the earthwork to lay railing there. As soon as this is done, the railway will be laid. At present, only a part of this railway is operating from Yevlakh to Kocharli. I would like to stress that it will also be reconstructed."