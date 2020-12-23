Azerbaijan maintains economic stability despite COVID-19-related global crisis - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has maintained its economic stability amid global crises related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, despite the difficulties of 2020, it was possible to strengthen the financial fundaments of macroeconomic stability in the country.

"Despite the recession in the world economy due to the pandemic, the economy of Azerbaijan has demonstrated stability owing to the thoughtful policy of President Ilham Aliyev during the global crisis," he said.

The minister noted that martial law, the introduction of a quarantine regime also had an impact on the economy.

Measures will be taken to ensure that the lands liberated from occupation make their contribution to the economy of Azerbaijan, he added.