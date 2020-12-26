Azerbaijan to apply innovations in parcel delivery from abroad soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan will launch an improved project ‘Simplified Declaration - Electronic Commerce’ (Smart Customs) from January 1, 2021, a source in the State Customs Committee told Trend .

According to the source, since the above date, the declaration of postal items and orders from abroad by individuals through the Smart Customs application will be mandatory.

Detailed information on using the application can be found on the state committee's official website and social media accounts (https://youtu.be/WcE7VBCosYk).

The new project will create conditions for conducting e-commerce in a more transparent and quick form, improving the level of service, eliminating loss of time, ensuring transparency, minimizing contacts between citizens and officials, correctly maintaining customs statistics, and efficiently using available resources, added the source.