Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to take measures to apply law on state budget for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance will submit proposals agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the direction of expenses envisaged for 2021 and the distribution of funds for activities for cooperation with international and regional organizations and financial institutions within one month, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the order ‘On ensuring the implementation of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan’ On a number of issues related to the application of the law ‘On the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021’, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

By the order, in 2021, the Ministry of Finance was instructed to:

- submit, within a month, proposals on the distribution of funds, intended for diplomatic missions and consulates, in manat and the respective foreign currency, and on amendments, that will be made to such distribution, agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the Cabinet of Ministers;

- submit, within a month, proposals on the direction of expenditures and distribution of funds for international activities and other similar activities to the Cabinet of Ministers,;

- submit, within two months, proposals on the direction of expenditures and distribution of funds for international, national and other similar events to the Cabinet of Ministers;

- submit, within a month, proposals on the direction of expenditures for foreign aid and distribution according to activities to the Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the Decree of Azerbaijan’s President of ‘On a number of issues related to the application of the law ’On the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021’ No.1241 dated December 30, 2020, it’s planned to allocate 26 million manat ($15.3 million) for cooperation with international and regional organizations and financial institutions in 2021, 135.3 million manat ($79.6 million) – for diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan operating abroad, 7 million manat ($4.1 million) - for international activity and other similar activities, 96 million manat ($56.47 million) - for international, national and other similar events, and 36.8 million manat ($21.6 million) - for providing foreign aid.