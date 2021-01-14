New agreement between Azerbaijani and Turkish postal operators to increase volume of mails (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerpost LLC, subordinate to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT), and Actif Bank signed a new agreement, the Ministry of Communications told Trend.

The document provides for the mutual exchange of international postage of goods both through the payment transfer system and between Azerpost and the PTT.

The ministry said that the agreements signed between the structures in the field of postal and financial services will create new opportunities in the field of mutual cooperation.

According to the agreement ‘On cooperation in the payment transfer system’, two postal operators (Azerpost and PTT) will provide services to the population at more favorable rates.

“Within the agreement, Azerpost LLC and the PTT agreed to use the ‘Payment Transfer System’ provided by Actif Bank, which in turn will provide the parties with an opportunity to connect to the system’s network and use its services to issue payment orders. One of the positive aspects of the project is that citizens will be able to use the service at lower rates at any post office of Azerpost and PTT,” the ministry said.

“In accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the mutual exchange of international postal items containing goods, it is envisaged to deliver e-commerce goods at prices corresponding to market prices. The implementation of the agreement will allows to further increase the volume of postage between our countries,” emphasized the ministry.

