Number of insignia awarded to Azerbaijan's transport workers in 2020 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 104,828 insignia were issued to persons engaged in passenger and freight transportation and providing taxi services in Azerbaijan in 2020, a source in the State Automobile Transport Service told Trend.

According to the source, 13,078 insignia were issued for the provision of intra-city services, 4,683 insignia - for intercity transportation, 16,426 insignia - for taxi operations, 63,656 insignia - for freight transport, as well as 2,652 customized, and 4,333 special insignia.

"The taxes paid for the use of these services amounted to over 1.8 million manat ($1.06 million)," added the source.