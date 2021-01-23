Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku

Economy 23 January 2021 09:37 (UTC+04:00)
Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Easing the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has led to growth in the number of passengers using public transport in Baku, Spokesman for the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Mais Aghayev told Trend on Jan.22.

According to Aghayev, such growth is due to the cancellation of SMS-permissions to the citizens for leaving their homes

“In the country, both during the toughened quarantine regime and after its mitigation, in general, measures are taken in accordance with a previously prepared transport plan. As soon as it was reported about the cancellation of the SMS-permissions since January 18, the public transport activities were reorganized,” he said.

“On the day of applying the cancellation, the passenger traffic in Baku grew by 12 percent, that’s about 200,000 people. However, there was no serious discontent in the process of passenger transportation because, according to the plan, the number of vehicles on the routes was increased, and reserve buses were used,” noted the spokesperson.

“From January 25, most of the services and trade facilities will be resumed. In this regard, a new transport plan is being prepared for next week, in accordance with which the number of buses and the intervals between them is determined," Aghayev stressed.

He also appealed to car drivers due to weather conditions and increased passenger numbers.

"We ask drivers of private cars to take into account the situation on the roads, create conditions for the movement of buses, and not to park at bus stops. Such cases entail administrative responsibility, and also cause delays in the work of public transport," added Aghayev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties Business 10:10
One Year to Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 Russia 10:04
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components Economy 10:01
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers Economy 09:50
Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku Economy 09:37
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Transport 08:51
COVAX to purchase 40 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - WHO World 08:51
Kazakhstan welcomes entry into force of Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Kazakhstan 08:30
Fitch downgrades three Georgian Banks' support ratings Business 08:11
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 07:51
Chinese Mission to EU condemns European Parliament for interfering in Hong Kong affairs Europe 07:35
Dev't of "green" energy potential in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to attract investments Oil&Gas 07:01
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19 Transport 06:28
UK business activity suffers steep slump in January amid fresh lockdown Economy 05:46
Kazakhstan boosts exports volume to Canada amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19 Transport 04:26
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl ICT 03:34
UK records another 40,261 coronavirus cases, 1,401 deaths Europe 02:47
Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown Other News 01:52
Swiss court finds Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption Finance 01:10
Georgian ski resorts remain closed Tourism 00:21
Kazakhstan increases volume of petroleum oil exported to Germany Business 00:15
Four men jailed for manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK Europe 22 January 23:56
Reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Sports fell into coma - not true Society 22 January 23:35
Turkey registers more than 5 967 new coronavirus cases Turkey 22 January 23:09
Iran has increased oil export - Minister Oil&Gas 22 January 22:20
UAE confirms it inked $23 billion deal to buy F-35 jets, drones from U.S. Finance 22 January 22:15
Georgian President meets EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Georgia 22 January 21:50
Azerbaijan discloses trade surplus with Romania Business 22 January 21:19
East Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions Kazakhstan 22 January 21:19
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds forecast of budget receipts in 2020 Finance 22 January 20:56
‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard completes overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane Transport 22 January 20:48
Azerbaijan’s export of precious stones and natural pearls up Business 22 January 20:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan unveils budget revenues and expenditures Oil&Gas 22 January 20:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks images of new manat banknotes appearing on social media Finance 22 January 19:35
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated lands sown with wheat in Aghdam Society 22 January 19:27
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 January 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 January 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 22 January 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 22 January 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 22 January 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 22 January 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 22 January 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 22 January 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 22 January 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 22 January 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 22 January 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 22 January 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 22 January 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 22 January 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 22 January 17:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Abdurrakhmanli village of Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 22 January 17:45
Azercell is always leading with its exemplary service quality Society 22 January 17:44
Uzbekistan may consider temporary suspension of yarn exports Uzbekistan 22 January 17:43
Georgia reveals volume of domestic debt Finance 22 January 17:41
Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to U.S. COVID-19 program US 22 January 17:34
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 22 January 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 22 January 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 22 January 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 22 January 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 22 January 17:19
Azerbaijani president declared Karabakh status issue - thing of the past, MFA says Politics 22 January 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 22 January 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 22 January 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 22 January 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 22 January 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 22 January 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 22 January 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 22 January 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 22 January 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 22 January 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 22 January 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 22 January 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 22 January 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 22 January 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 22 January 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 22 January 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 22 January 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 22 January 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 22 January 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 22 January 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 22 January 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 22 January 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 22 January 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 22 January 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 22 January 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 22 January 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 22 January 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 22 January 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 22 January 15:40
Austrian Enhanced Resource Company talks about work plans in Azerbaijan for 2021 ICT 22 January 15:35
Azerbaijani banking community eyeing dev't of entrepreneurial ecosystem in liberated territories Economy 22 January 15:35
German government sees 2021 GDP growth of 3% Europe 22 January 15:23
Kazatomprom completes COVID-19 testing at its JV with French Orano Business 22 January 15:23
Introduction of Euro-5 diesel standard postponed in Georgia Oil&Gas 22 January 15:18
Azerbaijan studying Turkey's experience to create liberal electricity market Oil&Gas 22 January 15:12
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO) Other News 22 January 15:02
Volume of vegetable oil imported by Turkmenistan from EAEU revealed Business 22 January 15:01
Major foreign companies to support logistics and fulfillment center creation in Kazakhstan Business 22 January 14:59
Volkswagen operating profit drops by half in 2020 Europe 22 January 14:59
All news