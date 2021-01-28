Azerbaijan repairing houses destroyed as result of Armenian aggression in Horadiz (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
The construction work has begun in 11 cities and districts of Azerbaijan to eliminate damage caused to civilian facilities as a result of the Armenian provocation during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Trend reports on Jan. 28.
The work is being carried out by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture. The work was launched in Horadiz city on Jan. 27.
The civilian facilities will be repaired to eliminate the damage.
