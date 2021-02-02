Azerbaijani districts to have level of well-being comparable to Baku

Economy 2 February 2021 20:58 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

There must be such a level of well-being in Azerbaijani districts comparable to that in Baku, Trend reports referring to "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Social and Economic Development" approved upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Feb. 2.

“This will increase the share of districts in national income,” the document said. “Over the past period, the capital of our country has developed faster than the districts. The main goal in the long term is to bring the level of regional development in line with the level of development of the capital. For this purpose, all the necessary economic and social infrastructure has been created in the districts.”

To further increase the economic activity in the districts, the existing labor force and all resources must be fully involved in the economic turnover. Rapid development must be accompanied by people's access to qualitative economic opportunities and physical infrastructure. This will ensure an increase in the share of districts in national income.

