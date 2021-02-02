Azerbaijan discloses number of hectares sown with wheat in Aghdam district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Wheat is being sown in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation, Allahveren Aliyev, deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend on Feb. 2.
“Some 2,205 hectares of the liberated territories of the district have already been completely cleared of mines,” Aliyev added.
"Some 2,190 hectares of that volume have been plowed,” deputy's head added. “Wheat has been planted in the areas which were plowed. Plowing in other cleared areas is underway. However, wheat sowing has been suspended as spring sowing will begin after February."
