Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The use of drinking water and wastewater services has been calculated at new tariffs since February 1, 2021, upon the decision of the Azerbaijani Tariff Council, Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC told Trend on Feb. 5.

The introduction of new tariffs has actualized the issue of reading mechanical meters and making settlements.

Subscribers are informed that the company has developed special software for determining the water consumption in mechanical meters. This program calculates the average daily water consumption based on the previous and last meter readings.

Accordingly, calculations are made by the number of days of validity of the previous and new tariffs. All operations are performed by using special software, without taking into account the human factor.

However, in some cases, citizens request to read the mechanical meters on the spot and obtain accurate data. There are certain difficulties with reading the mechanical meters, in particular those installed in apartments and private houses. In this regard, the company asks subscribers to create conditions for employees to be able to read the mechanical meters.

This process will be carried out in compliance with the quarantine regime (the wearing of masks, observance of social distance).

Subscribers can also indicate meter readings themselves. For this purpose, Azersu OJSC has created alternative opportunities. So, citizens can indicate meter readings through the e-website, the e-services section of www.azersu.az website, as well as through the pages on Facebook and Telegram.