Use of electronic transport documents to simplify crossing of borders - TRACECA

Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Asavbayev and Chairman of the CAREC Federation of Carrier and Forwarder Associations (CFCFA) Makhmadali Shokirov discussed the possibilities of implementing joint studies and projects to harmonize the legal framework and simplify border crossing procedures during an online meeting, Trend reports with reference to TRACECA.

According to TRACECA, at the outset of the meeting, Shokirov informed about the initiative of the CFCFA to hold a car rally jointly with the IRU (International Road Transport Union) and the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers within the framework of the ADB project to develop the Shymkent-Tashkent-Khujand economic corridor with the involvement of a wide range of manufacturers of these countries and with the support of government agencies and local administrations.

"Taking into account the ongoing work on the implementation and piloting of e-TIR in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, this rally will demonstrate the effectiveness of the use of electronic transport documents in practice," the TRACECA statement said.

Furthermore, the meeting participants discussed the possibility of holding in the near future an online meeting with the CFCFA carriers and forwarders, who use the TRACECA and CAREC corridors.

The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and develop solutions for problematic issues faced by carriers and forwarders.

The TRACECA and the CFCFA fully support the digitalization initiative and are ready to provide support in the application of electronic transport documents.

The Federation of Carriers and Forwarders Association (CFCFA) is an international non-governmental non-profit organization founded in 2009 and uniting associations of carriers, forwarders and logistics associations of CAREC countries, as well as other countries to promote the development of transportation, trade and logistics, support interests national associations. CFCFA members are 24 associations from nine countries.

