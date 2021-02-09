Azerbaijan to investigate impact of artificial intelligence technologies on society

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Institute of Information Technologies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will conduct research on the impact of artificial intelligence technologies on various spheres of society, Trend reports with reference to the Institute.

The planned works for 2021 include research on the formation and development of an intelligent electronic government.

Moreover, it is also envisaged to develop a model for the intellectual analysis of demographic processes based on the technology of interactive data analysis OLAP (Online Analytical Processing), collected in electronic registries by industry.

The Institute also said that it is planned to develop improved models of democratic processes in the electronic environment.

---

