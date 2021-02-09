Russian Aeroflot to resume regular flights on Moscow-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

The Russian Aeroflot airline will resume regular flights from Moscow to Baku (Azerbaijan) and a number of other countries, Trend reports citing the company's press service.

According to the press service, flights to Azerbaijan on the Moscow-Baku route will be operated starting from February 17 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Return flights are on Mondays and Thursdays, the company said.

Moreover, flights to Kazakhstan on the Moscow-Almaty route will start operating from February 12 once a week - on Fridays, the return flight will be carried out on Saturdays.

Starting from February 10, the frequency of flights to Nur-Sultan will be increased.

Flights on the route Moscow - Nur-Sultan will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Return flights - on Thursdays and Sundays, noted the press service.

Apart from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Aeroflot will resume regular flights from Moscow to India and Armenia.

As international air traffic is restored, the frequency of flights may change, the airline said.

Only the persons listed on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have the right to enter Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic.