Virtual wallet to raise E-PUL system's financial competitiveness in Azerbaijan

Economy 11 February 2021 18:40 (UTC+04:00)
Virtual wallet to raise E-PUL system's financial competitiveness in Azerbaijan
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Virtual wallet to raise E-PUL system's financial competitiveness in Azerbaijan Economy 18:40
Azerbaijan achieved great success in economic and political terms - MP (VIDEO) Politics 18:26
Baroness Nicholson congratulates Azerbaijan on launch of Southern Gas Corridor Economy 18:26
Azerbaijan shares data on funds allocated for infrastructure development in 2020 Business 18:25
Volume of cargo handled by Georgian Kulevi port down Transport 18:24
Cargo turnover of Georgian ports decreases in 2020 Transport 18:24
Number of loans granted by Georgian MFOs decreases Finance 18:24
Kazakhstan's 2021 production forecast to remain flat year-on-year Oil&Gas 18:23
Bulk of Azerbaijani state budget spending in 2020 falls on current costs Finance 18:16
Azerbaijan state agency talks final stage of reconstruction work in one of Baku's streets (PHOTO) Economy 18:15
EU, WHO to support vaccination in Eastern Partnership countries, including Georgia Georgia 18:14
Uzbekistan eyes launching production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 18:00
Produce in Georgia agency to implement business support programs in 2021 Business 17:54
Kazakhstan increases flights in int'l routes as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted Transport 17:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 liquids supply Oil&Gas 17:52
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for road repairs Tenders 17:49
For the first time in Azerbaijan – mobile internet on vessels and oil platforms Society 17:42
Russia eyes to launch charter flights to Azerbaijan from two cities Economy 17:38
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses amount of transfers to state budget for 2020 Finance 17:36
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region exports significant amount of agricultural products Business 17:22
Ambassador advises Turkish businesses to create long-term business in Georgia Business 17:20
President Aliyev makes speech at 7th Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council through video conferencing (PHOTO) Politics 17:16
Azerbaijan's Analytical Media Center conducts survey on online ordering, delivery services Economy 17:15
Three main players of Georgian pharmacy market reveal their net profit Business 17:07
Azerbaijan unveils volume of Jan.2021 investments in country's socio-economic dev't Business 17:06
Significant number of Georgian citizens registered to receive financial assistance Finance 17:06
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from State Customs Committee exceeds forecast Business 17:01
Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers observe course of Winter Exercise-2021(PHOTO) Politics 17:01
Azerbaijan's Tax Service active in forming competitive business environment - Minister Finance 16:59
Not only Russia, but also US, Israel, studying Karabakh war today – Russian expert Politics 16:44
Cargo trains from Netherlands to China soon expected to be sent through Baku port Economy 16:40
We will restore cultural heritage on liberated lands, and not only of Islamic origin but of all religions as whole - Azerbaijan's First VP Politics 16:33
Azerbaijan confirms 205 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:33
ICESCO goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva calls on member states to invest more filling gender gap in science Politics 16:31
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in money transfers to Kyrgyzstan, Turkey Finance 16:30
Azerbaijan discloses daily oil production volume for January 2021 Oil&Gas 16:23
Georgia sees increase in auto exports during last 10 years Business 16:21
Port facilities to be commissioned in Iran Transport 16:07
Azerbaijan's ANAMA continues to clear unexploded ordnance from liberated lands Azerbaijan 16:06
Uzbekistan to abolish excise tax on mobile services ICT 16:03
Uzbekistan reveals banks with high performance in financial intermediation Finance 16:02
TRACECA eyes implementing pilot project for cargo shipments between four countries Transport 15:55
Chinese company to breed shrimps in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Business 15:52
Losses of National Bank of Pakistan in Baku down in 2020 Finance 15:51
Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's GDP increases as of January 2021 Finance 15:51
Citizens in Iran to be provided with apartments Business 15:51
Azercell allocates scholarships to students participating in the Patriotic War Society 15:43
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 15:41
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 15:40
Amount of loans allocated to private sector increases in Turkmenistan Finance 15:32
USAID helps to make Georgian economy more attractive for foreign investors Business 15:19
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of water injection pump Tenders 15:14
Russian company eyes launching metallurgical production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:11
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing weekly number of flights to Maldives Transport 15:04
New terminal to be constructed in Kazakhstan's Kuryk port Transport 15:03
Iran's trade with Eurasia growing Business 14:56
Azerbaijani first VP addresses event in video format held by ICESCO on International Day of Women and Girls in Science Politics 14:53
Euro zone growth in 2021 to rebound less than expected Europe 14:47
Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 14:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 11 Society 14:37
Online wallets in Azerbaijan developing as popularity of e-commerce grows Economy 14:35
Bread prices may increase in Georgia Business 14:30
Iran's Tabriz Petrochemical Company intends to increase sales to CIS markets Oil&Gas 14:25
Azerbaijan's industrial sector makes up considerable share of GDP Business 14:24
Completed Southern Gas Corridor could provide means to export Turkmenistan's gas westward Economy 14:21
Azerbaijan reveals number of mobile public services in 2020 Society 14:21
Southern Gas Corridor may be joined by new buyers, new exporters in future - SOCAR Oil&Gas 14:02
Housing purchases plummet in Kazakhstan Business 14:02
Head of Azerbaijani office of Azerbaijan-Israel Int’l Association talks about COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO) Society 13:48
Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops in Iran Finance 13:47
Iran to be one of centers on coronavirus vaccine production in coming months – Minister Society 13:47
Prices for rental housing in Azerbaijan to rise after resumption of traditional education - expert Society 13:27
Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion prospects still there, even with Green Deal discussions Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran's Secretary of Nanotechnology Development discusses countries global ranking Business 13:15
Several enterprises resume operations in Iran's Semnan Province Business 13:15
Hospitals put into operation in Iran Society 13:14
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign currency demand of local banks Finance 13:14
Freight turnover on Kazakhstan's railways increases Transport 13:13
Reimagining Diplomacy in the Post-COVID World: An Indian Perspective - Opinion Other News 13:12
Volume of insurance fund increases in Turkmenistan Finance 13:08
Southern Gas Corridor to ensure guaranteed gas supplies to Europe Oil&Gas 12:54
Commerzbank posts $3.3 billion fourth-quarter loss amid major restructuring Europe 12:48
Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC announces tender for air cylinder repairs Tenders 12:44
Final consultations held on establishing International Day of Turkic Language (PHOTOS) Politics 12:43
Kazakhstan, Russia to focus on boosting mutual trade as COVID restrictions are lifted Business 12:41
Volume of SOCAR's aviation fuel imports to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkmenistan working on standardization of industrial safety Finance 12:39
Iran's Marjan Petrochemical Company boosts its production to maximum Oil&Gas 12:38
Indonesia twofold decreases imports from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 12:35
World Bank presents program to support entrepreneurship of women in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:32
Georgia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.11 Georgia 12:27
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for repair work Tenders 12:24
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom names auction date to sell its solar subsidiaries Oil&Gas 12:23
Vehicles privatized through new state property auction in Azerbaijan Business 12:21
President Ilham Aliyev played key role in Azerbaijan's military victory - Russian expert Politics 12:14
Azerbaijani State Tax Service's transfers to state budget surpass projected volume Finance 12:12
Activities of industrial enterprises in Iran restored Business 12:12
ADB raises funds to expand mortgage lending operations in Kazakhstan Finance 12:08
Uzbek energy ministry projects launch of solar power plant in Navoi region Oil&Gas 12:07
Iran restores its tea plantations in northern provinces Business 12:06
All news