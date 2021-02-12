Turkish Airlines plans to resume flights to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Turkish Airlines plans to resume flights in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, representative of Turkish Airlines in Azerbaijan Ilyas Seyfulla said, Trend reports on Feb. 12.

“The development of the tourism potential of Ganja, Goygol, Gadabay, and Naftalan has a positive effect on the growth of the number of foreign visitors in the region,” representative of Turkish Airlines added.

“Taking into account these factors, we plan to organize flights to Ganja at affordable prices,” Seyfulla said.

The flights to Ganja will be made from May 2021.

