Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry products from some countries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
Trend:
The bird flu has been detected in North East England and the Bulgarian Pleven city, Trend reports citing the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.
In this regard, Azerbaijan introduced a temporary restriction on the import of all types of poultry products from these territories.
In order to strengthen control and implement appropriate measures regarding vehicles entering or transiting through the UK and Bulgaria, an appeal was made to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
