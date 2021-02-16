Requirement for compliance of urban planning documents to enter force in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On Changes to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval and entering of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal norms into force" on Feb. 16, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

In accordance with the document, the requirement of the law that construction projects must comply with the requirements established by urban planning documentation, including a detailed plan, will come into force in three years.