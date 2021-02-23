Azerbaijani Hi-Tech Park to use new raw materials to obtain lubricants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

In order to obtain lubricants, new raw materials will be used at the pilot plant, which is a resident of the High-Tech Park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Trend reports citing the Hi-Tech Park.

For a long time, technical vegetable oils were used as raw materials for the production of lubricants.

“However, due to recent high growth rates of prices for vegetable oils on the world market, it became necessary to replace these oils with other raw materials. Therefore, at the pilot plant, it was considered expedient to use oligomers based on alpha-olefin as raw materials for obtaining lubricants of a new generation,” said the message.

According to the park's message, it is planned to use the isobutane-isobutylene fraction obtained as a by-product during production at the Ethylene-Polyethylene plant operating in Sumgayit city.

“Based on the oligomers obtained, trial batches of the product will be obtained. If positive results are obtained, at the next stage, the design of a semiconductor plant will begin. It will allow the synthesis of the required amount of oligomers based on alpha-olefin, and its introduction into the production process,” the message added.