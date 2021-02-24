COVID-19 greatly affects cargo transportation by vehicles in Azerbaijan's transportation sector

Economy 24 February 2021 23:10 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 greatly affects cargo transportation by vehicles in Azerbaijan's transportation sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The impact of a 19.8 percent decline in total cargo transportation in Azerbaijan in 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic growth was assessed in the Eviews-10 software package, Trend reports referring to Tabriz Yadigarov, Doctor of Philosophy, senior researcher at the Institute of Economics of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS).

"The dynamics of cargo transportation by all modes of transport included in the unified transport system of Azerbaijan has been analyzed on the basis of statistics," Yadigarov added.

As a result of the research, it was revealed that the biggest damage from the pandemic accounted for cargo transportation by vehicles.

The volume of cargo transportation by ships and planes has increased since the second half of 2020.

