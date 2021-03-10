Work to fully use potential of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport corridor underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov met with the US Deputy Ambassador Michael Dickerson, a source in the company told Trend on Mar.10.

According to the source, during the meeting, Gurbanov pointed out the importance of reforms carried out in the field of railway transport, infrastructure projects, and projects of international transport corridors.

He noted that owing to active participation in such important projects as East-West, North-South, and North-West transport corridors Azerbaijan is considered as one of the reliable transport and logistics centers of Eurasia. The North-South corridor, aimed at reducing the time of delivery of goods from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe, determines the widespread use of Azerbaijan's favorable transit opportunities.

Speaking about the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the chairman said that preferential tariffs, as well as uniform prices and technology for container and wagon transportation, operate on 28 routes for more than 10 types of cargo.

Gurbanov stressed that work is underway to ensure the full use of the potential of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is the shortest route connecting Europe and Asia.

Dickerson, in turn, noted that the US companies cooperating with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC are interested in further strengthening existing ties, and there is also an interest in involving new companies in this area.

The sides also discussed other prospects of the two countries’ mutual cooperation.