Minimum requirements for vegetable oils determined in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Minimum requirements for vegetable oils have been determined in Azerbaijan, said a representative of the Food Safety Agency (FSA) Irada Huseynli, Trend reports on Mar.11.

According to Huseynli, a document reflecting the requirements and including 30 types of vegetable oils was prepared for the first time.

"Each of them has different ratios of fatty acids. At the same time, other indicators also differ," she noted.

The agency will continue to work on developing new documents related to food security and modernizing outdated regulations, added the FSA’s representative.

The new requirements for vegetable oils will come into force on April 1, 2021.