Ratio of net minimum salary to monthly average salary up in Azerbaijan

The minimum salary has almost doubled as a result of the reforms carried out in 2019 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

As a result, big progress has been recently reached to ensure the compliance of the ratio of the net minimum salary to the net monthly average salary in accordance with the best international standards.

So, this figure was 26.5 percent in 2018, 33.3 percent in 2019. The ratio of the net minimum salary to the net monthly average salary increased up to 38 percent in 2020. Thus, it increased by 11.5 percent in 2018-2020.