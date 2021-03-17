Slovak companies may take part in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the message made at the press-conference between Bayramov and Korcok.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers held a joint press conference and spoke about the issues that were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov stressed that expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the energy, transport, humanitarian, cultural, educational and other spheres was discussed.

"The prospects of cooperation within the international platforms such as the UN, OSCE and Eastern Partnership, joint work on restoration and creation in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were also discussed," Bayramov said.