Azerbaijani, Slovak ministers discuss issue related to expansion of economic ties (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok, Trend reports on March 17 referring to Jabbarov’s message on Facebook.
"We met with Korcok and discussed the issue related to the expansion of bilateral economic ties, attracting investments in industrial zones and opportunities for cooperation," the minister said.
