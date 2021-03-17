Azerbaijan, Turkey sign declaration of intent on co-op in field of agriculture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and the delegation headed by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Trend reports on March 17 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Karimov stressed that Turkey is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan both in the field of agriculture and in all other spheres.

The countries work closely and effectively in the fields of agricultural research, education, agricultural insurance, cotton growing, seed production, veterinary medicine and others.

Mutual trade ties are developing in the field of agricultural products and joint efforts are being made to increase trade turnover in this sphere. Azerbaijan is interested in using Turkey's experience in applying the modern technologies in the agricultural sector.

In turn, Pakdemirli said that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in all spheres.

The minister of agriculture and forestry stressed that Turkey is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan both in the agricultural sector and in other sectors of the economy.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture. The great potential for strengthening ties in this sphere was stressed.

The prospects for the development of the agricultural sector, the possibilities of cooperation between the public and private sectors, the favorable investment environment, the implementation of joint projects, as well as Turkey's participation in the process of restoration and development of agriculture in the liberated territories were discussed.

A declaration of intent on the transfer of modern technologies and cooperation in the field of agricultural education was signed within the meeting between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The document outlined such issues as the study of the possibilities of using modern technologies which are applied in Turkey in the Azerbaijani agricultural sector, exchange of experience, cooperation in the field of training local specialists and farmers on the basis of modern methods available in Turkey. For these purposes it is envisaged to establish a joint Working Group and an Action Plan.

The protocol of the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Agricultural Executive Committee was signed at the end of the meeting.