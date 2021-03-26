20 economic projects come on stream in Aras Free Zone

Concurrent with the inaugural ceremony of several important and large economic projects at Special Economic and Free Zones, a number of 20 economic projects were put into operation at Aras Free Trade and Industrial Zone, Trend reports citing Mehr.

These economic projects were put into operation at Aras Free Zone on Thursday at the order of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

CEO of Aras Free Zone Organization Mohsen Nariman said that these giant economic projects were inaugurated in the field of technical, infrastructural, agricultural and tourism fields.

He pointed out that the aforementioned projects would generate new employment opportunities for 51- job-seeking people.

The maximum amount of investments made in the economic field includes production of steel structures of greenhouses, paper for making filters, non-woven textiles and production of bitumen, he added.

Of total 100 percent investment made for the development of these economic projects, 13 percent of which has been provided by Aras Free Zone Organization while the remaining 87 percent has been provided by the private sector, Chief Executive of Aras Free Zone Organization Nariman continued.