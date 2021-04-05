Azerbaijan discloses number of enterprises registered in field of food safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

The process of registration of business entities involved in food safety continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

Some 18 business entities that carry out the activity in the field of food products were registered in the field of food safety in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Food Products" on April 5.

Proceeding from the results of inspections and expertise conducted on that day, no cases of refusal to register business entities involved in food safety were observed.

The Agency again calls on business entities operating in the field of food products to register in terms of food safety and conduct their activity in accordance with the law.