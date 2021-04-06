Azerbaijan's state agency reconstructing several roads in one of Baku's districts (PHOTO)

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads plans to reconstruct a number of roads in the Khatai district of Baku in 2021, the agency told Trend.

Currently, this work is being carried out on a 2.1-kilometer section of Khudu Mammadov street in the Khatai district.

"At present, an asphalt concrete pavement is being laid on the roadway of the street. After that, work on marking and installing road signs will begin here," the agency said.

