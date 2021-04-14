AzeriCard processing center to suspend payment operations in Azerbaijan due to service update
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The processing center of Azerbaijan's AzeriCard company will suspend the provision of services in the country on April 15, 2021, a source in the company’s public service department told Trend on Apr.14.
According to the source, the provision of services will be suspended from 01:30 (GTM+4) to 06:00.
"During this period, operations on all cards of the banks, with which the processing center cooperates, will be disabled. This is due to the work on updating and modernizing the company's services," the source said.
