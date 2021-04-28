Azerbaijan develops mechanism to prevent import of unlicensed agrochemicals, pesticides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan has developed a mechanism to prevent the import of unchecked, unlicensed, and unregistered agrochemicals and pesticides, the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“In order to ensure plant health and the production of high-quality food products in Azerbaijan, it is especially important to comply with the rules for the production, import, export, storage, and sale of plant protection products - pesticides and biological products,” the agency said.

For this, on the basis of international experience, research is regularly carried out in the field of plant protection products and active substances in fertilizers.

As part of these measures, the process of importing agrochemicals, pesticides, biological, veterinary drugs, and feed additives to Azerbaijan has already been improved, and a new digital module has been launched in the "Electronic Agriculture" information system.

“Thus, it will be impossible from a technical point of view to import untested, unlicensed, and unregistered products into Azerbaijan. When submitting an electronic import application, the system will automatically suppress an attempt by a business entity to enter data on unregistered goods,” the agency said.

The agency noted that the new module contains a register of officially registered agrochemicals, pesticides, biological, veterinary drugs, and feed additives, which will ensure the import of only permitted products.