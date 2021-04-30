Israeli companies keen on participating in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Israeli FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30
Trend:
Israeli companies are interested in participating in the restoration of the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.
Ashkenazi made the statement at an online meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
