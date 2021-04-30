Azerbaijani government to finance projects of several small and medium-sized businesses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

The projects of 15 micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the field of education, science and research will be financed by the state in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses.

The agency decided to finance 15 projects out of 329 that were submitted for the competition.

The expert commission held a meeting on April 30, at which it presented 329 projects for the competition (322 - small and medium-sized businesses, 7 - non-entrepreneurial entities). Some 129 projects of small and medium-sized businesses belong to legal entities, 193 - to individuals, 319 projects related to micro-business while three - to small businesses.

Some 128 projects among those submitted for the competition relate to the field of education, 99 - supporting projects, 32 - research projects, 5 – scientific projects, 65 - projects related to several areas.

The documents for the competition were accepted from February 17 through March 18, the projects were evaluated from March 19 through April 23.

The information about SMEs that will be financed has been posted on the agency's website (https://smb.gov.az/en/not-translated/news/87 )