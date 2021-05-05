Azerbaijan to hold webinar on "New Opportunities for Startup"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

An information webinar entitled "New opportunities for a startup" will be organized for micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan in connection with the new support mechanisms for startups, including the Startup certificate, the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses told Trend.

The information on new mechanisms for financial support for startups, the benefits of the Startup certificate, the application procedure and submission of the necessary documents, as well as the answers to the questions from small and medium businesses, will be given during the webinar, to be organized at 11:00 (GMT+4) on May 7.

One can register to participate in the webinar by clicking on the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6jLmAUoVQO2FMUx6LFiJfA

The Agency stressed that the micro and small businesses that received the Startup certificate, in accordance with the Azerbaijani Tax Code, from the date of getting the certificate, are exempt from paying income tax and tax from the innovative activity for a period of three years.

To obtain a certificate, it is necessary to contact the Agency in a written form at Ataturk Avenue 134, Baku, AZ1069, Azerbaijan, or by sending a letter to [email protected].

For detailed information: https://smb.gov.az/en/ .