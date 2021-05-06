New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

The new "Azerbaijan" Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard will make its first voyage from the Port of Baku, head of the press service of the port Elmar Habibli told Trend.

At present, the process of loading the ship in the Port of Baku is being carried out operatively.

The ship, which will make its maiden voyage to the Kazakh Port of Kuryk, is expected to carry 47 passengers (43 of them are truck drivers) and 19 cars. The ship is scheduled to depart from Port of Baku in the coming hours.