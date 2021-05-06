New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
Trend:
The new "Azerbaijan" Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard will make its first voyage from the Port of Baku, head of the press service of the port Elmar Habibli told Trend.
At present, the process of loading the ship in the Port of Baku is being carried out operatively.
The ship, which will make its maiden voyage to the Kazakh Port of Kuryk, is expected to carry 47 passengers (43 of them are truck drivers) and 19 cars. The ship is scheduled to depart from Port of Baku in the coming hours.
Latest
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Azerbaijani national team holds podium training for upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (VIDEO)
Yerevan ready to exert all efforts to fulfill trilateral agreements on Karabakh - acting PM of Armenia
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to focus on int'l trade and dev't of transport services - Honorary Consul
Amazing opportunities created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation