VISA, Central Bank of Azerbaijan sign agreement on development of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and VISA signed an agreement on strategic cooperation to expand digital payments in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the CBA.

The new strategic agreement will accelerate the development of non-cash payments in the Azerbaijani market, the introduction of innovative payment solutions, as well as through mobile devices, as well as the implementation of initiatives to expand financial literacy and inclusiveness.

A number of successful agreements have been signed with VISA within the implementation of the State Program on Expansion of Digital Payments in Azerbaijan for 2018-2020.

"The appropriate campaigns are being carried out as part of stimulating non-cash payments in the country,” the message said. “A number of banks have introduced the innovative Visa Token Service solution, which envisages the process of conducting the payments by using mobile devices.”

“Moreover, a project on contactless payment of train trips by using bank cards has been implemented," the message said.

