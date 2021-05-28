Baku Metro to purchase new wagons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Baku Metro CJSC will purchase new wagons in 2021, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Spokesman for the Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend.

According to Mammadov, work is currently underway in this direction.

"In 2019, the Baku Metro signed an agreement with the Russian Metrovagonmash JSC, according to which the company is supposed to manufacture 20 wagons for the metro in the capital of Azerbaijan every year,” the spokesman said.

“Since 2015, the Baku Metro has been supplied with 75 new wagons, which are already in operation. This year, another 20 cars will be delivered. According to the agreement, in 2021, another 20 modern wagons should be delivered to Azerbaijan," Mammadov said.