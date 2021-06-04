BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani state always supports business entities, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark at an international scientific conference of masters and doctoral students in the field of economics and management.

According to the minister, during the difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic for the whole world, the state has provided support to entrepreneurs in the amount of up to 1 billion manat ($588.2 million).

“Entrepreneurs engaged in informal activities are gradually moving to formal ones. It is quite natural that transfers from the private sector prevail in a number of funds created over the past two years. This is another indicator of the development of the business environment in Azerbaijan," Jabbarov said.

The minister added that the formation of a sustainable economy in all countries goes through the formation of qualified personnel.

Jabbarov also noted that Azerbaijan faces the task of ensuring economic growth, developing a favorable environment between the state and entrepreneurs.

