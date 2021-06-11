TARTAR, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

Farmers in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district plan to expand their strawberry plantations every year, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said during visit to the district’s Irevanli village.

The bureau’s film crew talked with the local farmers who said that since the beginning of the year, strawberries have been planted on six hectares of land in the village alone.

According to the local resident, Manzar Mammadova, she has been planting strawberries for several years.

"All this time, we have been constantly receiving support from the state which provides us with subsidies and special benefits. We are harvesting a large yield," Mammadova said.

She also informed about a large income this year from the strawberry sales.

"We mainly plant local strawberry varieties, which are much tastier. Farmers are satisfied with the sales. We also plant foreign varieties that can be grown all year round," added the resident.

Bakhtiyar Jafarov, a representative of the local executive power, noted that planting volume of strawberries in the villages of the district has grown.

"All the necessary conditions have been created so that people can earn money and create new jobs," Jafarov said.

VIDEO: