Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies

A meeting of the Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on June 18.

During the meeting with the participation of representatives of the relevant state structures included in the Working Group, the participants were informed that the important projects are being implemented with the aim of a comprehensive restoration of transport and communications infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

To restore communications and create the transport infrastructure that meets international standards, it is of particular importance to expand regional cooperation in this sphere and strengthen the transit potential of the region.

For this purpose, representatives of the relevant structures provided information on priority projects being implemented to restore roads and railways existing in these territories before the Armenian occupation and build new ones in accordance with the requirements. The discussions were held to resolve the issues that arose during the implementation of the projects.

The necessary measures will be taken for the comprehensive integration of the liberated territories into the single information and communication space of the country.

The measures will be taken to build local and backbone telecommunication networks by ensuring the alternative of their connection to the general telecommunication network of the country, creating mobile and stable telecommunication networks in accordance with modern requirements, organizing the high-quality and continuous telephone communications, the internet, radio and television broadcasting, postal financial and other services based on new technologies for the state agencies and the population who will live and work in these territories.