Iran’s export of products to Syria up 73% in current year

Secretary of Syria Affairs of Arab and African Office of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Soheila Rasoulinejad said that Islamic Republic of Iran’s export of non-oil products to the Arab Republic of Syria in the first two months of the current year (from March 21 to May 21) showed a 73 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

She put Iran’s export value of products to Syria in the first two months of the current year at $49 million.

Accordingly, Syria was placed at 14th rank as Iran’s most important expert target markets, Rasoulinejad continued.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported steam turbine parts and components, valued at $30 million, to the Arab Republic of Syria in this period, accounting for 60 percent of Iran’s total export share to this Arab country, followed by electrical conductor, ferrous or steel rebar, infant formula, etc.

She put the volume of products imported into the country from Syria in the first two months of the current year at only $2 million