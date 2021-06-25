Azerbaijan holds meeting of working group on energy supply issues in de-occupied lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25
Trend:
A video conference meeting of the Working Group entitled "Energy Supply Issues", created in the Interdepartmental Center to ensure the necessary coordination in solving energy supply issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, Trend reports on June 25.
