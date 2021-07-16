Azerbaijan approves new state standard on bakery industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has approved the state standard called AZS 894:2021 ‘Wheat flour for bakery industry. Technical conditions’, Trend reports referring to the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy.

The standard was developed by ‘Azerbaijan Institute for Standardization’ public legal entity under the state service.

Previously this standard was discussed by representatives of the ministries of agriculture, health, ecology and natural resources, emergency situations and the Food Safety Agency.

It was prepared on the basis of scientific researches, international and regional standards and, after approval, was included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.